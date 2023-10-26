Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hall County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Hall County, Texas this week.
Hall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Wheeler High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Memphis, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
