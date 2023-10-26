On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Jani Hakanpaa going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

Hakanpaa is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

