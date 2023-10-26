How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, October 26
Club Tijuana de Caliente and CF Monterrey take the pitch for one of two matchups on the Liga MX schedule today.
If you're looking for how to watch today's Liga MX action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
Watch CF Monterrey vs Club Tijuana de Caliente
Club Tijuana de Caliente is on the road to match up with CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: CF Monterrey (-190)
- Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+475)
- Draw: (+350)
Watch FC Juarez vs Atletico San Luis
Atletico San Luis journeys to play FC Juarez at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: FC Juarez (+120)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+220)
- Draw: (+255)
