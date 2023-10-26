The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nils Lundkvist find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

  • Lundkvist is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
  • Lundkvist has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

