The Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin among them, face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Does a wager on Seguin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyler Seguin vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Seguin has scored a goal in one of five games this year.

In three of five games this season, Seguin has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In two of five contests this year, Seguin has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Seguin has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seguin has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seguin Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +2.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 2 3 Points 1 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

