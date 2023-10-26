Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal when the Dallas Stars face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Johnston has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Johnston has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

