In 1A - play on Friday, October 27, Petersburg High School will host Anton High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Anton vs. Petersburg Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Petersburg, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hockley County Games This Week

Ropes High School at Plains High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Plains, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Smyer High School at Seagraves High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Seagraves, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

