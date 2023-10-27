Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
High school football action in Bell County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Ellison High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belton High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Killeen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schulenburg High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lexington, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockdale High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Little River, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.