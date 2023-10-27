High school football action in Bell County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Ellison High School at Midlothian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Midlothian, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Belton High School at Chaparral High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Killeen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Schulenburg High School at Holland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Holland, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Troy High School at Lorena High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lorena, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rogers High School at Lexington High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lexington, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rockdale High School at Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Little River, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

