Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Blanket High School vs. Sidney High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Blanket High School plays at Sidney High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT, in 1A - action.
Blanket vs. Sidney Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Sidney, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Comanche County Games This Week
Gustine High School at Mullin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Mullin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coleman High School at De Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: De Leon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Brown County Games This Week
Wall High School at Early High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Early, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
