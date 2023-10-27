On Friday, October 27, Valley Mills High School will host Bosqueville High School, beginning at 7:30 PM CT.

Bosqueville vs. Valley Mills Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Valley Mills, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bosque County Games This Week

Morgan High School at Kopperl High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Kopperl, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sheldon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gholson High School at Aquilla High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Aquilla, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Crawford High School at Riesel High School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Riesel, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lorena High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lorena, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

