Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Chambers County, Texas this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Memorial High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Allen, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hardin High School at East Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.