We have an intriguing high school clash in Temple, TX on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 5:55 PM CT), with Holy Trinity Catholic High School hosting Concordia High School.

Concordia vs. Holy Trinity Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 5:55 PM CT

5:55 PM CT Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Ellison High School at Midlothian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Schulenburg High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lexington, TX

Lexington, TX Conference: 3A - District 19

3A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockdale High School at Academy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Little River, TX

Little River, TX Conference: 3A - District 19

3A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Conference: 5A - District 3

5A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sheldon, TX

Sheldon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27

7:20 PM CT on October 27 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Austin at Lake Travis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School