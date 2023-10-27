Corey Seager -- .270 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the World Series.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 156 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which rank first among Texas hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Seager has reached base via a hit in 101 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.

He has gone deep in 26.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has an RBI in 60 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 71 of 131 games this season, he has scored, and 26 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings