Corey Seager vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Corey Seager -- .270 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the World Series.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 156 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which rank first among Texas hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Seager has reached base via a hit in 101 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 26.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has an RBI in 60 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 71 of 131 games this season, he has scored, and 26 of those games included multiple runs.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
