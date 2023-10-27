Daingerfield High School is away from home against Waskom High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Daingerfield vs. Waskom Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Waskom, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harrison County Games This Week

New Diana High School at Elysian Fields High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Marshall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

