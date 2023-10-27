Evan Carter vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Evan Carter -- with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Evan Carter At The Plate
- Carter has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .306.
- Carter will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last outings.
- Carter has picked up a hit in 25 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 34), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, Carter has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 34 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|.333
|AVG
|.289
|.414
|OBP
|.413
|.875
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|8/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts through 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
