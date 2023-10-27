Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Falls County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Falls County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Falls County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Iola High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Chilton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
