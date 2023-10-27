Ford High School is away from home against Wills Point High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ford vs. Wills Point Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Wills Point, TX

Wills Point, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hunt County Games This Week

Greenville High School at Lovejoy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lucas, TX

Lucas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Honey Grove High School at Wolfe City