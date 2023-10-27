Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Hardin County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Kountze High School at Warren High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Warren, TX

Warren, TX Conference: 3A - District 22

3A - District 22 How to Stream: Watch Here

Silsbee High School at Bridge City High School