Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Hardin County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Kountze High School at Warren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Warren, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silsbee High School at Bridge City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Bridge City, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.