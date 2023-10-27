Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Haskell County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Haskell County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Haskell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Electra High School at Haskell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
