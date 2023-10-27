Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Iola High School vs. Chilton High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
There is an exciting high school matchup -- Chilton High School vs. Iola High School -- in Chilton, TX on Friday, October 27, starting at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iola vs. Chilton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Chilton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.