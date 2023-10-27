Jospeh W. Nixon High School travels to face Southwest Legacy High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

J.W. Nixon vs. Legacy Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Von Ormy, TX

Von Ormy, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Luling High School at Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Universal City, TX

Universal City, TX Conference: 3A - District 26

3A - District 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Conference: 5A - District 3

5A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio