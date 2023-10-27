Millsap High School will host Jacksboro High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Jacksboro vs. Millsap Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Millsap, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jack County Games This Week

Lingleville High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Perrin, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

