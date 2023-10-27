The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (hitting .219 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, seven walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off to open the World Series.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is hitting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
  • In 63.2% of his games this season (98 of 155), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (25.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.0%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 29.7% of his games this year, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • In 36.1% of his games this year (56 of 155), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
68 GP 74
.285 AVG .250
.333 OBP .294
.456 SLG .390
23 XBH 25
9 HR 5
37 RBI 30
59/17 K/BB 58/18
8 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
