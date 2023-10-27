The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (hitting .219 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, seven walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off to open the World Series.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

FOX Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

In 63.2% of his games this season (98 of 155), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (25.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.0%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.7% of his games this year, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 36.1% of his games this year (56 of 155), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings