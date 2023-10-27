The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the World Series..

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 72.4% of his games this year (126 of 174), with more than one hit 56 times (32.2%).

He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 69 games this season (39.7%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (12.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 56.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.2%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings