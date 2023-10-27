On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) face the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES.

Mavericks vs. Nets Game Information

Mavericks Players to Watch

Per game, Luka Doncic put up points, 8.6 rebounds and 8 assists last year. He also averaged 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kyrie Irving's numbers last season were 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists per game. He made 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 treys.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s stats last season included 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He made 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples (seventh in NBA).

Grant Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Dwight Powell collected 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges posted 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Royce O'Neale posted 8.8 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie averaged 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dennis Smith Jr. posted 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he pus up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ben Simmons posted 6.9 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Mavericks vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mavericks Nets 114.2 Points Avg. 113.4 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 47.5% Field Goal % 48.7% 37.1% Three Point % 37.8%

