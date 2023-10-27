Mavericks vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) face the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES. The over/under for the matchup is set at 230.5.
Mavericks vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-6.5
|230.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- In 37 of 82 games last season, Dallas and its opponents scored more than 230.5 points.
- Dallas games had an average of 228.4 points last season, 2.1 less than this game's over/under.
- Dallas covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- Dallas went 30-23 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 56.6% of those games).
- The Mavericks had a 17-11 record last year (winning 60.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mavericks a 71.4% chance to win.
Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last season, the Mavericks played worse when played at home, covering 13 times in 41 home games, and 17 times in 41 road games.
- At home last year, the Mavericks exceeded the over/under 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in 46.3% of road games (19 of 41 contests).
- Last season the Mavericks recorded just 1.7 more points per game (114.2) than the Nets conceded (112.5).
- When Dallas scored more than 112.5 points, it was 22-20 versus the spread and 26-16 overall.
Mavericks vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Mavericks
|Nets
|114.2
|113.4
|16
|19
|22-20
|26-12
|26-16
|28-10
|114.1
|112.5
|16
|8
|17-25
|28-16
|23-19
|33-11
