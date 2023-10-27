Mavericks vs. Nets Injury Report Today - October 27
The injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) heading into their game against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) currently features three players. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27 from American Airlines Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info
|Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction
|Mavericks vs. Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs. Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nets
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Luka Doncic
|PG
|Questionable
|Calf
|33
|13
|10
|Dwight Powell
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jaden Hardy
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Nicolas Claxton: Out (Ankle), Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot), Cameron Johnson: Questionable (Calf)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Mavericks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Mavericks vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-6.5
|230.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.