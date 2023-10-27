The injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) heading into their game against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) currently features three players. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27 from American Airlines Center.

Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Luka Doncic PG Questionable Calf 33 13 10 Dwight Powell C Questionable Illness Jaden Hardy SG Questionable Ankle

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Nicolas Claxton: Out (Ankle), Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot), Cameron Johnson: Questionable (Calf)

Mavericks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and YES

Mavericks vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -6.5 230.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.