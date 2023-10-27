Colorado High School will host Olney High School on Friday, October 27 at 6:50 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Olney vs. Colorado Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT
  • Location: Olney, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.