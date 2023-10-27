Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Memorial High School vs. Barbers Hill High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Barbers Hill High School will host Memorial High School in 5A - District 21 play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
Port Arthur vs. Barbers Hill Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Allen, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
