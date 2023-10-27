There is a game between 5A - District 21 teams in Magnolia , TX on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:30 PM CT), with Nederland High School hosting Port Neches-Groves High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Port Neches vs. Nederland Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Magnolia , TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Second Baptist School at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Beaumont, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sabine Pass High School at Deweyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Deweyville, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School at Barbers Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 21
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.