There is a matchup between 2A - teams in Deweyville, TX on Friday, October 27 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Deweyville High School hosting Sabine Pass High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sabine Pass vs. Deweyville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Deweyville, TX

Deweyville, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Newton County Games This Week

High Island High School at Burkeville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Burkeville, TX

Burkeville, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Second Baptist School at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School at Barbers Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX Conference: 5A - District 21

5A - District 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Neches-Groves High School at Nederland High School