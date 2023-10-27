On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Lorenzo High School will host Springlake-Earth High School in a matchup between 1A - teams.

SEHS vs. Lorenzo Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Lorenzo, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Crosby County Games This Week

Crosbyton High School at Ralls High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Ralls, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

