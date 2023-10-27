Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Sterling City High School vs. Wink High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, kicking off at 7:30 PM CT, Wink High School will face Sterling City High School in Wink, TX.
Sterling City vs. Wink Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Wink, TX
