Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Troy High School vs. Lorena High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, starting at 7:30 PM CT, Lorena High School will face Troy High School in Lorena, TX.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Troy vs. Lorena Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Lorena, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other McLennan County Games This Week
Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sheldon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Waco University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gholson High School at Aquilla High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Aquilla, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crawford High School at Riesel High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Riesel, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bosqueville High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Bell County Games This Week
Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellison High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belton High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Killeen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schulenburg High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lexington, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockdale High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Little River, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
