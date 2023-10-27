High school football is on the schedule this week in Waller County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Waller County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Waller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Waller, TX

Waller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Cain High School at Waller High School