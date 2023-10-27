College football Week 9 action includes five games featuring AAC teams. Read on for up-to-date key players and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte

Week 9 AAC Results

Florida Atlantic 38 Charlotte 16

Pregame Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-3.5)

Florida Atlantic (-3.5) Pregame Total: 45.5

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Passing: Daniel Richardson (19-for-26, 218 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Daniel Richardson (19-for-26, 218 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Larry McCammon III (15 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Larry McCammon III (15 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: LaJohntay Wester (12 TAR, 10 REC, 149 YDS, 2 TDs)

Charlotte Leaders

Passing: Trexler Ivey (8-for-15, 68 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Trexler Ivey (8-for-15, 68 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Terron Kellman (20 ATT, 83 YDS)

Terron Kellman (20 ATT, 83 YDS) Receiving: Jake Clemons (2 TAR, 2 REC, 28 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Charlotte Florida Atlantic 325 Total Yards 349 164 Passing Yards 218 161 Rushing Yards 131 0 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 9 AAC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Favorite: SMU (-20.5)

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-20.5)

Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Memphis (-7)

ESPN+ Favorite: Memphis (-7)

East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: UTSA (-18.5)

ESPN+ Favorite: UTSA (-18.5)

No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)

