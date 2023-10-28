Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big 12 going into Week 9 of the college football season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

Big 12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Oklahoma

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

7-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win Big 12: +110

+110 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th

75th Last Game: W 31-29 vs UCF

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Kansas

@ Kansas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

2. Texas

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 11-1

6-1 | 11-1 Odds to Win Big 12: +110

+110 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th

20th Last Game: W 31-24 vs Houston

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYU

BYU Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

3. Kansas State

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-2 | 7-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th

4th Last Game: W 41-3 vs TCU

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Houston

Houston Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Texas Tech

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th

9th Last Game: L 27-14 vs BYU

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

5. TCU

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-4 | 4-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +40000

+40000 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th

40th Last Game: L 41-3 vs Kansas State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

6. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

5-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th

24th Last Game: W 48-34 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Iowa State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th

12th Last Game: W 30-10 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Baylor

@ Baylor Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Kansas

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-2 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th

60th Last Game: L 39-32 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

9. West Virginia

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 48-34 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ UCF

@ UCF Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Houston

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-7

3-4 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th

37th Last Game: L 31-24 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Kansas State

@ Kansas State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. UCF

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th

66th Last Game: L 31-29 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: West Virginia

West Virginia Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. BYU

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 3-7

5-2 | 3-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 89th

89th Last Game: W 27-14 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

13. Baylor

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-4 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th

25th Last Game: W 32-29 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Iowa State

Iowa State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Cincinnati

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-5 | 1-10 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 32-29 vs Baylor

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Oklahoma State

@ Oklahoma State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

