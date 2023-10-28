Looking at the schools in the Big Sky, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 9 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana State

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

6-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 42-30 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Idaho

@ Idaho Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Idaho

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

5-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st

31st Last Game: L 23-21 vs Montana

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Montana State

Montana State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Montana

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-1 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 23-21 vs Idaho

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Sacramento State

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

5-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 42-30 vs Montana State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Idaho State

Idaho State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Portland State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-3

3-4 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th

20th Last Game: L 38-24 vs Idaho State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UC Davis

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st

51st Last Game: W 17-16 vs Weber State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Northern Arizona

@ Northern Arizona Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Idaho State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th

13th Last Game: W 38-24 vs Portland State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Sacramento State

@ Sacramento State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-4 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th

6th Last Game: W 31-23 vs Weber State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Portland State

@ Portland State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-5 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 45-21 vs Portland State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: UC Davis

UC Davis Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Weber State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-5

3-5 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th

9th Last Game: L 31-23 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

11. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-7 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th

12th Last Game: L 24-17 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Montana

@ Montana Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Cal Poly

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 1-7

3-5 | 1-7 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th

8th Last Game: W 24-17 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

