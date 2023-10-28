The Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) and Baylor Bears (3-4) will battle in a clash of Big 12 rivals at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Iowa State vs. Baylor?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa State 29, Baylor 21

Iowa State 29, Baylor 21 Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Cyclones have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Baylor has won two of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Bears have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Cyclones have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa State (-3)



Iowa State (-3) Iowa State is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cyclones covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3 points or more.

Baylor owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Iowa State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 47.5 points twice this season.

There have been four Baylor games that have ended with a combined score over 47.5 points this season.

Iowa State averages 23 points per game against Baylor's 23.1, totaling 1.4 points under the game's over/under of 47.5.

Splits Tables

Iowa State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 41.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 25 23.3 26.7 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Baylor

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.4 53.4 53.5 Implied Total AVG 32.5 33.8 30 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-3 2-0

