Jonah Heim vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the World Series.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 141 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 20 games this year (14.2%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven home a run in 56 games this year (39.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 14 occasions..
- He has scored in 50 of 141 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
