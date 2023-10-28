In the matchup between the Incarnate Word Cardinals and Lamar Cardinals on Saturday, October 28 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Cardinals to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-8.1) 48.7 Incarnate Word 28, Lamar 20

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Lamar Cardinals won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

The Lamar Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Incarnate Word Cardinals is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

No Incarnate Word Cardinals three games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

Cardinals vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lamar 21.9 22.4 27.3 18.3 17.8 25.5 Incarnate Word 34.6 17 41.3 13.3 29.5 19.8

