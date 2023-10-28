Week 9 of the college football season is upon us. To see how each Pac-12 team stacks up against the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Washington

  • Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +140
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th
  • Last Game: W 15-7 vs Arizona State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Stanford
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Oregon

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +225
  • Overall Rank: 6th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th
  • Last Game: W 38-24 vs Washington State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Utah
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

3. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +500
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st
  • Last Game: W 36-24 vs UCLA

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Arizona
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Arizona

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 17th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd
  • Last Game: W 44-6 vs Washington State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Oregon State
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Utah

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +750
  • Overall Rank: 20th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd
  • Last Game: W 34-32 vs USC

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Oregon
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

6. USC

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +650
  • Overall Rank: 23rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th
  • Last Game: L 34-32 vs Utah

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Cal
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. UCLA

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 24th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th
  • Last Game: W 42-7 vs Stanford

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Colorado
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

8. Washington State

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st
  • Last Game: L 38-24 vs Oregon

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Arizona State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Colorado

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-8
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 54th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th
  • Last Game: L 46-43 vs Stanford

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ UCLA
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

10. Cal

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 62nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th
  • Last Game: L 34-14 vs Utah

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: USC
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Stanford

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 84th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th
  • Last Game: L 42-7 vs UCLA

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Washington
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-11
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 107th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th
  • Last Game: L 15-7 vs Washington

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Washington State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

