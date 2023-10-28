The Florida A&M Rattlers (6-1) hit the road for a SWAC battle against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

On defense, Florida A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 255 yards per game. The offense ranks 71st (343.6 yards per game). Prairie View A&M ranks 73rd in total yards per game (341.6), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 16th-worst in the FCS with 429.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Florida A&M 341.6 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.6 (76th) 429.3 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 255 (8th) 151.4 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.9 (98th) 190.1 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.7 (35th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has compiled 1,276 yards (182.3 yards per game) while completing 57% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ahmad Antoine, has carried the ball 74 times for 381 yards (54.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Connor Wisham has compiled 214 yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr. leads his team with 302 receiving yards on 15 catches.

Trejon Spiller has put up a 280-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 20 targets.

Jahquan Bloomfield's 16 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 228 yards and one touchdown.

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has 1,594 passing yards for Florida A&M, completing 58.5% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has 261 rushing yards on 49 carries with three touchdowns.

Kelvin Dean Jr. has been handed the ball 37 times this year and racked up 187 yards (26.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Marcus Riley's team-leading 295 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 15 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 293 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Nicholas Dixon has racked up 13 receptions for 224 yards, an average of 32 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

