Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:03 PM ET on October 28.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 66, or 59.5%, of the 111 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas is 36-21 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).

