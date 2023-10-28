The World Series continues on Saturday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers will look to build on their 1-0 lead when the game begins at 8:03 PM ET on FOX. Merrill Kelly is starting for the Diamondbacks while the Rangers have not named their starter.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-160). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. For three games in a row, Texas and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers in that stretch being 8.7 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have compiled a 66-45 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.5% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Texas has a 33-19 record (winning 63.5% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Texas has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 90 times this season for a 90-74-10 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 against the spread.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 43-27 57-47 70-58 30-16

