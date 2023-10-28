Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Christian Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Based on our computer projections, the Houston Christian Huskies will defeat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions when the two teams come together at Husky Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Christian Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Houston Christian (-8.8)
|49.5
|Houston Christian 29, Texas A&M-Commerce 20
Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)
Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)
- The Huskies compiled a 3-6-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Huskies games.
Lions vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Houston Christian
|26.4
|28.0
|38.3
|7.0
|17.5
|43.8
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|15.9
|30.4
|19.3
|28.3
|13.3
|32.0
