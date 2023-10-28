Southland opponents meet when the Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-6) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Husky Stadium.

Houston Christian is averaging 355.6 yards per game offensively this season (61st in the FCS), and is giving up 351.9 yards per game (60th) on the defensive side of the ball. Texas A&M-Commerce's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 15.9 points per game, which ranks 18th-worst in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 93rd with 30.4 points surrendered per contest.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Husky Stadium

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce Houston Christian 300.4 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.6 (67th) 435.6 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.9 (56th) 119.4 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.3 (54th) 181.0 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.3 (64th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has put up 879 passing yards, or 125.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.1% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

Reggie Branch is his team's leading rusher with 48 carries for 256 yards, or 36.6 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Ra'veion Hargrove has racked up 220 yards on 49 carries with two touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder's 215 receiving yards (30.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 25 catches on 35 targets with one touchdown.

Keith Miller III has put together a 214-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 17 targets.

Jabari Khepera's 18 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has thrown for 1,340 yards (191.4 ypg) to lead Houston Christian, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 107 rushing yards on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Darryle Evans, has carried the ball 67 times for 320 yards (45.7 per game).

This season, Champ Dozier has carried the ball 57 times for 294 yards (42.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Karl Reynolds has hauled in 28 receptions for 385 yards (55.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

AJ Wilson has caught 12 passes for 223 yards (31.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Darrion Sherfield's 18 grabs are good enough for 164 yards and one touchdown.

