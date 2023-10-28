The Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kyle Field in a clash of SEC foes.

Texas A&M is putting up 32.3 points per game on offense (42nd in the FBS), and ranks 33rd defensively with 19.9 points allowed per game. South Carolina has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 20th-worst with 31.7 points given up per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, putting up 26.6 points per contest (80th-ranked).

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Texas A&M South Carolina 400 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.4 (88th) 277.9 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.6 (104th) 131.9 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93.7 (123rd) 268.1 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.7 (16th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 6 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has thrown for 979 yards (139.9 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 68.9% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Le'Veon Moss, has carried the ball 77 times for 387 yards (55.3 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Amari Daniels has carried the ball 53 times for 287 yards (41 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 27 catches for 451 yards (64.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Evan Stewart has put up a 451-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes on 50 targets.

Noah Thomas has hauled in 14 grabs for 193 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,941 yards (277.3 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 70.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 114 yards (16.3 ypg) on 63 carries with two touchdowns.

Mario Anderson has rushed 76 times for 396 yards, with two touchdowns.

Xavier Legette has collected 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 736 (105.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has 30 receptions (on 38 targets) for a total of 246 yards (35.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

O'Mega Blake has racked up 204 reciving yards (29.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

