The Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) bring the 12th-ranked passing D in college football into a clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5), who boast the No. 16 passing attack, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are heavy, 15.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.

The Aggies are heavy, 15.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Channel: ESPN

City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-15.5) 52.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-15.5) 52.5 -670 +470 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Texas A&M has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.

South Carolina is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

