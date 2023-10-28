The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) and the 16th-ranked pass offense will play the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) and the 12th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are heavily favored by 16.5 points in the contest. The total for this game has been set at 52.5 points.

Texas A&M ranks 42nd in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and 33rd in scoring defense (19.9 points allowed per game) this year. South Carolina has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 12th-worst with 446.6 total yards surrendered per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, generating 392.4 total yards per contest (71st-ranked).

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -16.5 -105 -115 52.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Texas A&M Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Aggies have been bottom-25 in total offense with 332.3 total yards per game (-80-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 283.3 total yards surrendered per game (23rd-best).

In terms of scoring offense, the Aggies rank -33-worst with 22.3 points per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 94th by surrendering 22.7 points per game over their last three contests.

Texas A&M has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three contests, producing 224 passing yards per game during that stretch (13th-worst). It has been more successful on the other side of the ball, ceding 184.3 passing yards per game (71st-ranked).

The last three games have seen the Aggies' rushing offense struggle, ranking -65-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (108.3 per game). They rank 41st defensively (99 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Aggies have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three contests.

Texas A&M has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Week 9 SEC Betting Trends

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

The teams have hit the over in four of Texas A&M's seven games with a set total.

Texas A&M has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've finished 4-1 in those games.

Texas A&M has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Aggies have an implied win probability of 88.9%.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has 979 pass yards for Texas A&M, completing 68.9% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 387 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Amari Daniels has been handed the ball 53 times this year and racked up 287 yards (41 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 27 receptions for 451 yards (64.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Evan Stewart has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 451 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Noah Thomas has a total of 193 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Edgerrin Cooper, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has racked up seven sacks, 13 TFL and 43 tackles.

Josh DeBerry leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 30 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

